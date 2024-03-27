Kate Middleton deliberately chooses to appear without Prince William in cancer video

Kate announced to the nation that she's undergoing treatment for cancer in a video message

Kate Middleton is believed to have made the decision to feature solo in the cancer video without the presence of Prince William.



The Princess of Wales shocked the nation by announcing her cancer treatment that has already begun preventative chemotherapy.

William’s wife made the announcement in an emotional video message, which saw Kate sitting alone on a bench - dressed simply in a striped jumper and jeans - as she explained the news about her health directly to the public.

Whilst the mum-of-three paid tribute to her husband Prince William in her video message, noting that "having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too" as she faces this health challenge, there was one reason that the royal didn't feel the need to have him appear in the video too, it has been reported.

Sources speaking to The Sunday Times explained that the motivation behind appearing solo and delivering the difficult news herself was a simple one: Kate was more than capable of handling it by herself, and felt it was important to do so. "This was her as a strong woman sharing an innately strong message to the nation. She didn't need anyone sitting next to her," explained the royal source, adding that William "has been supporting her and the family in the background."

Even though Kate wanted to go it alone when it came to delivering the sad news to the public, and the report claimed, wrote the entire statement by herself, William was more than supportive of her choice to appear solo in the moving video message.

"She did it with his full support and advice, he joined all the conversations around it," a source was quoted as saying. "On every level, he wishes she didn't have to do it. But it was her decision, it wasn't begrudged and he fully supported it."

Meanwhile, King Charles and Sarah Ferguson have also been diagnosed with cancer.