Heidi Klum is ‘upset’ with Sofia Vergara for not casting her in ‘Griselda’

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara share the judge’s panel on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Heidi Klum wanted her close friend Sofia Vergara to cast her in her hit Netflix show, but the actress declined.

During a red carpet appearance for America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California, the 50-year-old American model joked with Entertainment Tonight that she tried to get her big acting break on Griselda, trying to get in with her co-judge Vergara who played the titular character.

“I was upset because I was like, ‘Why couldn’t I have been one of your cousins?’” she joked, adding that “I could have been a cousin that doesn’t speak, because obviously I don’t speak Spanish. But I could have just been, you know, not speaking! I was upset.”

Klum even mused that she would have been perfectly content being one of Griselda’s drug mule girls. “But [Sofia] said, ‘Nein,’” Klum recalled.

The TV host went on to say that although she doesn’t spend a much time with her AGT co-judges as she would like, she does try to spend as much time with Vergara as possible.

“I always have dinners with Sofia or go to her house and, you know, we so, like, girly things together,” she revealed.

The Modern Family star has reciprocated the sentiments, previously expressing about Klum, “We look at each other and it’s like, ‘You need more lipstick,’ or, ‘Your hair is not right.’ We’re always taking care of each other. I love that.”