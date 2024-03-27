Cardi B comes clean about LAPD strip search story after threatening to sue

Cardi B threatened to sue the Los Angeles Police Department, claiming they strip-searched her

Cardi B backtracked on her threats to sue the Los Angeles Police Department after claiming they strip-searched her over suspected drug trafficking.

Just a day after her Instagram Live went viral, reps for the 31-year-old rapper issued a statement to Billboard to clarify that the clip was taken “out of context” and apologised for the mistake.

“The IG live was taken out of context and there is no truth to this story. Apologies for any confusion,” the statement simply read.

In her original claims, the Bodack Yellow hitmaker recounted how the police recently attempted to arrest her for alleged drug trafficking and declared that she is going to pursue legal action against the strip-and-search.

“Yo, I was freaking out. They had me outside for like three hours. They had me getting butt-naked outside,” she claimed.

“They didn’t believe me. It was some white cops and they ain’t know who I was. They was really tough on me and everything. They said somebody gave them a clue,” she continued, adding that she’s “about to sue the LAPD.”

However, law enforcement subsequently informed TMZ that they looked into the matter and couldn’t find any records of such an incident.