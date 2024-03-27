Kim Woodburn accuses Celebrity Big Brother star for 'faking' head injury

Kim Woodburn candidly calls out Celebrity Big Brother star for faking a head injury

Kim Woodburn has recently accused one of the Celebrity Big Brother’s stars for “faking” her head injury in the CBB house.

Kim exclusively told The Sun’s Celebrity Big Brother Breakdown podcast that Fern Britton pretended to get hurt on the show.

Former This Morning star Fern hit her head on the back of the chair while performing a task.

The celebs were split into two separate teams, and attempted to pop each other’s balloons when the accident took place.

Big Brother immediately called in for a break and the 66-year-old was quickly rushed to the Diary Room by Nikita, where she rested.

Speaking on the matter, Kim explained: "I'll tell you what I did find. I thought, 'Fern, what are you doing, dear?' when she pretended... I say pretended, but she did... when she pretended she'd hurt her head.”

"Now we know she hadn't. We know she hadn't, and when she got Nikita because she couldn't see too well, hand on head, helping her into the Diary Room, sitting her down.”

"And then suddenly, she's bolt upright, two hands on her knees chatting to Big Brother. And then she announces, 'I have to lie down. Oh, oh, I have to!'"

She further went on to say: "You and I knew that was phoney, because I'll tell you why, when you're in Big Brother, they're awfully good.”

For the unversed, Fern came in fifth, being the first to be evicted from CBB.