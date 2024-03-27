Olivia Rodrigo pledges proceeds from ‘GUTS’ tour to Women’s Shelters Canada

The donation is part of Olivia Rodrigo’s initiative Funds 4 Good

Olivia Rodrigo has pledged partial proceeds from her GUTS World Tour to Women’s Shelters Canada as part of her initiative Funds 4 Good.

Just hours ahead of her performance in Montreal on Wednesday, the 21-year-old musician hopped onto her Instagram Live to share her support for the cause.

“I’m just about to hop on the stage in Montreal, but before that, I wanted to take a second and talk about the next cause that I’m gonna be supporting as part of my initiative Fund 4 Good,” she began.

“For all the GUTS World Tour dates in Canada, I’m gonna be donating a portion of my proceeds from ticket sales to Women’s Shelters Canada,” she declared, further elaborating that, “Women’s Shelters Canada supports over 600 shelters across the country and they help women and children who are fleeing abuse and violence.”

“Abuse can take many forms, it can be physical online emotional financial psychological, it’s a very important cause to me,” she expressed, urging viewers to click the link provided to learn more and encouraging them to donate as well.

“I’m really excited, see you soon,” she signed off.

The Grammy-winning artist then took the stage in Montreal’s Bell Centre to kick off night one of four in Canada.

She is set to perform again on Thursday before heading to Toronto for two shows over the weekend, followed by multiple performances at Madison Square Garden in the States.