Shakira left speechless by 'insane' crowd of 40,000 fans at Times Square

Shakira felt delighted to perform in front of her 40,000 fans at Times Square on Tuesday night, March 26.



The surprising performance came in celebration of the Colombian singer's twelfth studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don’t Cry Anymore), release.

Taking to Instagram, the Hips Don't Lie singer penned a heartfelt note for her well-wishers, who showed up at New York City's most happening place in response to the musician's last-minute call.

Alongside the video clip of her electrifying performance, Shakira wrote, "What an insane experience!! 40,000 of you in Times Square, I have goosebumps!"

She added, "Thank you for such an amazing welcome and for coming to party with me NY!"

It is pertinent to mention here that Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran is Shakira's first new album in seven years.

Interestingly, the Waka Waka singer released her new project after being allegedly cheated on by Gerard Piqué.

In her recent conversation with Jimmy Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show, Shakira revealed that the reason behind the delay in not making a new album was her ex-partner.

She said, "I was putting out songs here and there but it was really hard for me to put together a body of work."

The music icon added, "It was the husband. Now I'm husband-less. Yeah, the husband was dragging me down. Now I'm free. Now I can actually work."

For the unversed, Shakira got separated from the former Spanish footballer in June 2022. The former couple shares two sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9