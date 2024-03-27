BLACKPINK Lisa reveals her ‘dream collaboration’

Lisa named her dream collaborators during a Q&A session on her 27th birthday

BLACKPINK Lisa dished about some of the artists that she would love to collaborate with in the future.



On March 27, the Thai rapper and singer answered several frequently asked questions from fans in a Q&A segment posted by LLOUD on YouTube on her 27th birthday, her lucky number, as she deemed in the video.

In the clip, she is seen sitting on the floor beside two birthday presents. One of them has a note on it. She tucked out the black paper that reads, "Dream collaborators?"

After a moment of utter silence, the MONEY hitmaker revealed, "I want to collaborate with Rosalia and…"

Creating the anticipation for some seconds, she added, "Rosalia and TYLA."

Lisa, who will star in The White Lotus, which will be released in 2025, went on to make an adorable heart with her hand after the revelation.

In the comments section of the video, her fans chimed in to express their views on dream collaborators.

One fan claimed, "She is definitely having a collab song with Rosalia and Tyla. I m 1000% sure."

"Lisa please do a collab with your dream collaborators. You, Rosalia and Tyla would be a musical feast to enjoy [heart eyes and fire emoji]," another added.

In the video, Lisa also teased an upcoming solo album which she may be releasing this year.