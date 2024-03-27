Christina Ricci details financial hardships amid pressure to support family

Christina Ricci is no stranger to feeling a financial crunch at more than one point in her life.

Speaking on the latest episode of Let’s Be Clear With Shannen Doherty podcast, the 44-year-old actress got candid about the pressure of support her family over the years.

The Yellowjackets star is a mother to 15-month-old daughter Cleo, whom she shares with husband Markl Hampton, and shares 8-year-old Freddie with ex-husband James Heerdegen.

"I've gone through periods as an adult where we were really, really broke," Ricci told the host. "You just have that thing of, 'I don't ever want to feel this way ever again.' It's like this visceral feeling. I don't ever want to feel this helpless, because I think that's what not having a lot of money makes you feel like. You feel very helpless."

"There's a ton of that pressure and it's hard. You have to work to support your family but at the same time you working takes away time from your family,” she continued.

“So yeah, it's difficult but I'm in a really good place now. Again, I have a really supportive husband."

Christina expanded on her financial challenges in an interview with Sunday Times Style in 2022, revealing that she was forced to sell her branded bags and parts of jewelry collection to fund her 2020 divorce from Heerdegen.