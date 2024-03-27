Ashley Tisdale reveals second pregancy with husband Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale is adding another addition to her family with husband Christopher French.

The High School Musical alum, 38, took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share that she is expecting her second child, after three-year-old daughter, Jupiter Iris French.

In the carousel post, Tisdale revealed her bare growing baby bump. In one shot she was seen next to her husband and in another., she was accompanied by her daughter.

She captioned it, “We can’t wait to meet you.” In the comments, French wrote, “here we goooo! I love you. We can do this lol.

Meanwhile, French, 42, shared the same carousel with the caption, “Beyond grateful,” he wrote. “Thank you my beautiful love @ashleytisdale for another baby French.”

To which, Tisdale wrote in the comments, “I love you!!! Juju is just too cute we had to have another!!”

He then also took to his IG stories to share some photos of the black and white photoshoot.

He also posted the message, “We are so happy and excited and grateful for this new little blessing.”

The musician continued, “Thank you so much for all the kind words of love and support from everyone, we feel it all and appreciate it.”

Tisdale and French tied the knot in September 8, 2014, after dating for two years.