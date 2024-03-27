Paris Hilton prays for her kids to grow apart from social media

Paris Hilton aspires for her children to live in a more fortunate society than she did.



On Monday, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy joined multihyphenate Propper Daley at his fourth A Day of Unreasonable Conversation symposium in Los Angeles, where the two spoke on a panel titled "To Suffer Alone."

Hilton stated at the panel that she hopes for her two children to "grow up in a world that's kind," which she believes should involve less social media.

"I just want my children just to feel just so loved and seen and want to be that next generation of someone that brings positivity to the world and just to have big hearts and big loving," Hilton shared. "That's something that's really important to me."

"And also to live a world outside of social media and being on their phone all the time. So I feel that's really taken a lot from children. Kids are not going outside anymore and playing as much because everyone's just so busy on their phones."

"So hopefully my kids won't be as addicted to social media as I am," Hilton added.

The DJ and heiress shares her two young children with her husband Carter Reum.