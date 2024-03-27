Whoopi Goldberg calls out audience member mid show recording

Whoopi Goldberg fumes again onset after one year of getting angry at Taylor Swift

Whoopi Goldberg couldn’t seem to tolerate anyone not following rules while being the audience of her show The View.



The Oscar winner cut off her co-host Sunny Hostin mid-conversation during the live taping of the show on Tuesday, when she spotted one man allegedly recording the setting with his phone.

Whoopi, expressing being agitated by the action, left her on-set position at the table, walked across the stage, and called out the man.

"Hold on a second. Sir, I have to stop you with the camera because I can see you," Whoopi says in a video that got viral on social media. "Do me a favor: Don’t pull it out again. I’d appreciate that. Thank you."

The interruption occurred during a discussion about former President Donald Trump's financial and legal difficulties by the ladies of the daytime talk show, including Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Gryphon.

The four co-hosts turned, as Whoopi got up, to watch the unfolding drama involving the unseen audience member.

"What was he doing?" Behar inquired. "Recording," Haines responded.

The rest of the audience at the show seemed to second the Sister Act star’s actions as they broke into applause as she scolded the man.

The man even seemed to reply to Whoopi as she turned back to head to the table, but his comments were not able to be heard.