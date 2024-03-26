Zayn Malik expresses his wish to collaborate with Miley Cyrus in upcoming project

Zayn Malik wants to work with Miley Cyrus: Deets inside

Zayn Malik has recently praised Miley Cyrus and expressed his wish to work with her in his upcoming album.



In an audio by fan shared via US WEEKLY, Zayn said, “I would like to do a collaboration with [Miley]. I like her.”

The Pillowtalk crooner continued, “I like her recent music a lot; it’s crazy. She’s got a sick voice.”

“And I think we can do something really cool together, especially in line with what my new record sounds like,” stated the former One Direction member.

In the end, Zayn added, “So Miley, if you hear this and you’re interested, I’m here. Let’s do something.”

Meanwhile, Zayn is currently working on an alt-country vibe on Room Under the Stairs, his fourth LP that will release on May 17.

Interestingly, the singer dropped What I Am song from this new project on March 15.

Dave Cobb, who co-produced Room Under the Stairs with Zayn, told Rolling Stone about the forthcoming album, which will be singer’s first release on new recording label, Mercury Records.

“What got me about Zayn was his voice, you can hear love, loss, pain, triumph and humanity in it. I feel as if this record is removing the glass from his spirit directly to his fans,” remarked Dave.

He noted, “Zayn has really created his own universe on this record, he really has no fear and is speaking straight from his soul.”