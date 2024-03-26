Prince William prepares to become King?

Prince William, who is now one step closer to the British throne, does not seem in hurry to take the role he's been preparing for his whole life as he has some more tasks to accomplish before becoming the King.

The Prince of Wales has no intention to take over the throne in his father's life, but some royal experts believe that the King is determined to set an example to pass the throne to his eldest son in a celebrating way.



"It may have already been surreptitiously planned that the King will abdicate when he's 80. And then Camilla can retire to Balmoral and leave the show to William and Princess Kate. I suspect that's what's going to happen," Clive Irving, author of "The Last Queen" previously told the Express US.

William, soon-to-be King, is reportedly not ready to take the reign at this time as his wife is receiving cancer treatment, and he's focusing on her family.

On the Other hand, some outlet claim William's outdated training won't serve him or the monarchy when he takes the throne.

The Prince was put through years of training to ensure the survival of the British monarchy. His two teachers, King Charles III and the late Queen Elizabeth II, are of different eras. By the time the father-of-three reaches the throne, William's training could be woefully out of date.

In Touch Weekly, citing an insider, claimed that the king "tends to worry himself" with thoughts about whether William is ready to take his place as King.

