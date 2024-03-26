Ariana Grande tops global Spotify and YouTube charts with ‘Eternal Sunshine’

Ariana Grande on her featuring her grandmother on the 'Eternal Sunshine' album



Ariana Grande continues to ride high on a wave of success with her new album, Eternal Sunshine.

After smashing multiple records on the Billboard charts within the album's first fortnight, it has now claimed the top spots on global Spotify and YouTube charts.

The 30-year-old pop sensation took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share the exhilarating news.

On Spotify, Eternal Sunshine secured the coveted number one position on both the "Top Albums Global" and "Top Album Global" charts. Additionally, the album's standout track, we can’t be friends (wait for your love), clinched the top spot on the "Top Songs Global" category and currently resides at number two on the "Top Songs USA" list.

Simultaneously, the music video for we can’t be friends reached the pinnacle of YouTube’s Top 50 Pop Music Videos US chart.

The evocative music video, starring Evan Peters and directed by Christian Breslauer, featured a sci-fi concept, drawing heavy inspirations by Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet’s 2004 romance film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind – a movie that Grande recently admitted to being the inspiration behind her album title.

We can’t be friends (wait for your love) has been on a record-breaking spree. Last week, the track debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, shattering records for the most number one debuts in history and the most number one hits by a female artist.