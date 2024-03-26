Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse welcome first child: See photos

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are officially parents.

As reported by Daily Mail, the couple welcomed their first child together as the two were recently spotted with a pram on a family stroll in Los Angeles.

In the viral photos, the Twilight actor was seen doing a doting father duties as he pushed the pink colour pram.

On the other hand, the new mother appeared healthy and in good spirits in the new chapter of her life.

Picture/X

The lovebirds, who have been dating each other for the past five years, were last spotted on February 24.

Notably, the happy news of the arrival of their little bundle of joy has not been announced by either of them.

It is pertinent to mention here that Suki announced her pregnancy at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City in November, 2023.

Suki and Robert have been romantically linked since in August 2018.