Prince Harry entangled in sex trafficking lawsuit filed against Diddy

Prince Harry is jolted with blast from the past in a brand-new lawsuit aimed at American rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

The 54-year-old artist, who has been accused of multiple allegations of sexual assault and trafficking,was sued by producer Rodney Jones in February.

According to The Daily Beast, though the Duke of Sussex is not directly involved in any wrongdoings perpetuated by Combs, he has been named as a party pal of the rapper.

“Mr Combs was known for throwing the ‘best’ parties,” Jones wrote in the lawsuit. Affiliation with, and or sponsorship of Mr Combs’ sex-trafficking parties garnered legitimacy and access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians and international dignitaries like British royal, Prince Harry.”

Jones claimed he was groped, harassed and threatened by the Last Night singer in an attempt to buy his silence against his crude acts.

Two of Diddy’s properties were raised by Federal law enforcement as part of an investigation into the allegations of sex trafficking.

Infamous as the rebellious royal, Harry’s association with Diddy is not entirely unbelievable. In 2007, he and Prince William posed for photos alongside Kanye West and the rapper following their gig at the “Concert for Diana.”

Sean also name-dropped the Spare author during one of the interviews in 2012, saying, “I really can’t wait to get to the U.K. as London is one of my favourite cities.

“I’m also hoping I’ll get to catch up with Prince Harry while I’m there. He’s such a cool guy and it’s about time we hung out. I need him to take me to some of those wild Mayfair clubs,” the Coming Home rapper added at the time.