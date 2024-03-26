Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis: Gynaecologist reveals shocking details

Kate Middleton did not reveal the type of cancer she has

Kate Middleton’s revelations about her cancer diagnosis has sent shockwaves across the world.

The Princess of Wales, entitled to medical privacy and is under no obligation to reveal the details of her condition, did not specify the type of cancer she has. However, her heartbreaking announcement shines a light on a worrying trend even though the Princess is entitled to medical privacy and is under no obligation to reveal the details of her condition.

According to a research, majority of young women are potentially missing the warning signs of cancer. Consultant gynaecologist and obstetrician Ashfaq Khan, on GB News, urged women to be vigilant for changes in their body

Doctor Mariyam Malik, GP at Pall Mall Medical, according to the outlet, said: "The results of our research have been quite alarming to me as a medical professional, particularly the findings about women’s awareness of checking their own bodies for abnormalities and changes.

"I encourage all of my patients to check their bodies every single month. Put a reminder in your phone for the first of every month to ‘Feel it on the First’ and learn the key things to look out for when checking your body for potential signs of cancer.

“If you are invited for any type of cancer screening, I urge you to attend these appointments. If you are unable to attend the appointment given to you, call up to rearrange – don’t put it off. These types of appointments are usually quick, painless and are crucial for the early detection of cancer.”

It comes after research conducted by Pall Mall Medical found that 43 percent of women are not confident in checking themselves for cancer symptoms, 35 percent of women admit to not checking their bodies at least once a month for abnormalities or changes and a shocking one in 10 (nine percent) have never checked themselves.



One in three women, according NHS figures, don’t take up their offer to be screened and yet cervical cancer is the second most common cancer amongst women in England under 35.

Kate Middleton, in a heart wrenching video statement, revealed last Friday that she's undergoing preventative chemotherapy as cancer was picked up in tests after her abdominal surgery. The mother-of-three did reveal the type of cancer she has but her announcement alone sparked an outpouring of sympathy and support.

