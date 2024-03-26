Jimmy Fallon announces the return of fans loved segment on the show

Jimmy Fallon has announced that he will be returning to the Fallon Book Club, going back to his old ways.



In one of his most recent Tonight Show broadcasts, the host made the announcement.

"If you know me, you know I'm always looking for a good book to read," the late-night host remarked as he opened the announcement. "And that's why, I'm very excited to announce this."

For those who are not familiar with the original segment, it began in 2018 as a summer reading club called "Tonight Show Summer Reads".

Fans were given a list of books from which they could vote for their favourite. This year, however, it has evolved into something more like "March Madness", according to People magazine.

Sixteen books have been selected to compete in a tournament. Viewers will have the opportunity to vote and determine the final winner.

While endeavouring to exemplify the entire thing he also said, “We can vote round-by-round until we narrow them down to the Elite Eight books.”

“I'm not saying this is the eight, or this is the eight. It could be this. These could be the eight! Until we get to the Final Four, then the Terrific Two, until we’re left with one winner - The Fallon Book Club Spring Read!” he also added before signing off.