Anne Hathaway makes surprising confession about 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Anne Hathaway revealed that she has not seen her iconic 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada for over two decades.

In conversation with Vanity Fair, The Princess Diaries actress made this surprising confession after watching the iconic office scene of her character Andy with Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep.

She shared "Just so you understand, all of you have seen this movie way more recently than I have. It's been, if not over a decade, maybe two decades since I've seen this movie, so this is, like, amazing."



Moreover, Anne also heaped praise on the veteran actress and her co-star Meryl and her work ethic.

"I was there the first time Meryl walked into that set, and I saw the way she respected the work of our production designer, but also like crafted it into something more like the way she saw the character," she said.

Anne added that she behaved like "a sponge around" the versatile actress because she "just wanted to absorb everything" about Meryl's work.

Speaking of the long-lasting impression of her film, Anne shared that she felt that The Devil Wears Prada would be a hit, but "I didn't realize it was gonna leave such a legacy."