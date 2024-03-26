Prince Harry ‘reaching out’ William, Kate on Meghan Markle’s request

Meghan Markle pushing Prince Harry to reconnect with William, Kate

Prince Harry is set return to UK in May and his wife Meghan Markle is encouraging to contact with Prince William and Kate.

The Duchess of Sussex is genuinely concerned for her cancer-stricken sister-in-law despite the royal rift and believes its best if Harry makes the first move, per royal author Tom Quinn via The Mirror.

“Meghan is encouraging Harry to make contact with his family, partly because she will genuinely be sympathetic to Kate and William, despite their past difficulties,” the author told the outlet.

However, Quinn noted that the Duchess is aware that her intentions may be misinterpreted if she reached out or if there were any implications that she was holding Harry back.

“She also knows how bad it will look if there is any sense that she’s not being sympathetic and that she’s not encouraging Harry to reach out,” Quinn said.

The Sussexes and the Waleses have been embroiled in an ongoing feud which seemingly had its roots when Meghan was married into the Royal Family in 2018.

The rift deepend after Harry and Meghan moved to the US in 2020 after stepping back from their senior royal positions.

However, there is a chance of the relations to thaw after Harry and Meghan send their best wishes to Kate, following her shock cancer annoucement on Friday.

There are also talks that Prince William and Harry would be scheduled for a short meeting, per the outlet. It remains to be seen if the rift would began heal after it.