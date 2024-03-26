BTS' J-Hope reveals poster for upcoming docuseries 'Hope on the Street'

BTS’ J-Hope rolls out incredible moving poster for his highly-anticipated upcoming docuseries

BTS’ J-Hope recently rolled out an incredible moving poster for his highly-anticipated upcoming docuseries HOPE ON THE STREET.



The label, HYBE dropped the moving poster for the upcoming docuseries, showcasing the BTS member ‘frozen’ in a groovy manner with simultaneous changes in the background fom Osaka to Seoul to Paris, New York, and Gwangju.

The docuseries, set to release on Wednesday, March 27, revolves around J-Hope and his musical journey, covering the story about the South-Korean singer's rise to fame.



Gearing up for his upcoming television series, J-Hope is also determined to release a special album Hope on the Street Vol. 1, which will include six tracks.

For the unversed, the first episode of J-Hope’s docuseries will be available to stream on Prime Video starting March 27, with new episodes coming in every Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, the K-pop idol’s album Hope on the Street Vol. 1 is set to release on Friday, March 29 1 PM KST.

Previously, J-Hope offered an insight into his decade-long journey from dancer to global star, noting: "If I didn’t have dance, then there would be no J-hope; Jeong Hoseok would just be a different person."