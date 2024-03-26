Keith Urban surprises 'The Voice' fans as mentor

Keith Urban, a Grammy winner, will shortly be greeted by The Voice viewers as the program's major mentor.



Urban will join season 25 coaches Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend, and Reba McEntire, succeeding departing mega mentor Wynonna Judd.

On Instagram, The Voice greeted Urban with the message, "Let's hear it for #TheVoice Mega Mentor [Keith Urban]."

After The Voice's battle rounds are over, Urban will take the stage as each coach gets ready for the April 8 knockouts.

Two vocalists from the same squad compete against one another in that round. Before live shows start, their coach decides who moves on to the playoffs, the last round.

Of course, there is a catch: during knockout rounds, each coach may utilise a steal to claim a vocalist who has been ousted from another side.

The singer of Somebody Like You has joined an esteemed club of super mentors that includes Gwen Stefani, McEntire, and Legend, all of whom have gone on to become full-time coaches.

Coaches on The Voice have included Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, Ed Sheeran, Garth Brooks, Rihanna, and Dolly Parton. Usher, CeeLo Green, and Christina Aguilera have also returned to mentor after their coaching stints concluded.