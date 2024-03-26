Prince Harry reluctant to personally approach William, Kate amid cancer battle

Prince Harry is understood to be keeping close tabs on Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton in the wake of her cancer diagnosis.



Royal expert Tom Quinn spoke to The Mirror about the current nature of relationship between the estranged brothers after he and Meghan Markle reportedly privately reached out to the couple last week.

They also shared a public message of support for the Princess of Wales, in which they advocating for privacy and space for Kate during these trying times.

However, the royal expert explained that the Duke of Sussex hasn’t made any efforts to personally contact William and Kate, noting all their messages are signed off as “team Meghan and Harry.”

"Harry and Meghan‘s contacts and expressions of sympathy are always made as a couple – in other words, Harry has not been in contact with William and Kate off his own bat,” Tom explained.

"The message of sympathy comes very definitely from team Meghan and Harry - Harry has not sent a message just from him because he does nothing that might appear to exclude Meghan,” he added.