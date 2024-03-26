Ayo Edebiri, Paul Mescal to do rom-com? Emily Henry didn't 'deny'

In the future, Ayo Edebiri and Paul Mescal might co-star in a romantic comedy.



Author of romance novels Emily Henry told Variety that the actors would make a wonderful film cast for one of her books. The actors recently went viral after posing for an Instagram selfie together and sparked dating rumours.

"I think that they would be amazing. I actually saw them being discussed [online] for several different roles — and I definitely have a favourite," Henry told the outlet.

Although the author is currently working on the scripts for the film versions of Henry's Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation, and Book Lovers, she stated that she "cannot confirm or deny anything about the casting for any of the films."

"I will say that those are two of my favourite ' Irish' actors," said Henry.

The author was one of the many admirers who shared the actor's collaborative St. Patrick's Day selfie on her Instagram story. People magazine was later informed by a source that the two are "just friends."

Henry expressed her desire for Edebiri and Mescal, both 28 years old, to be featured in the movie in whatever way.

"Different adaptations would either have one of them playing to type, or one of those adaptations would have them both playing to type, and one of them would have them both playing against type. It’s an interesting thing. I mean, they’re great, they could do anything," said Henry.