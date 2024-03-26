Halle Berry speaks up about normalising conversation around women’s health

Halle Berry reflects on women's health concerns on social media

Halle Berry has recently spoken up about women’s health issues at A Day of Unreasonable Conversation on Monday.



Taking to Instagram on March 26, the X-Men star posted a carousel of photos from the panel discussion which highlighted topics related to women’s health.

In the photos, Halle could be seen in talks with first lady Jill Biden at a panel which brought together entertainment and political figures with content creators to engage in critical discourse on the most urgent issues of this time.

“Today I had the pleasure of being a part of ‘a day of unreasonable conversation,’” began the 57-year-old.

Dishing out details about the event, the Catwoman actress wrote, “It’s where producers, writers, show runners and studio heads hear folks talk about what’s important to them and relevant so that the powers that be can create film and TV that matter and that will resonate with audiences!”

Halle pointed out that she talked about “Menopause” at a panel discussion – a topic which is close to her heart.

“Of course, as @respin founder, I was talking about Menopause and was joined by @flotus who is doing groundbreaking work for women’s health issues,” stated The Call actress.

In the end, Halle added, “So grateful to continue the conversation on a topic that is near and dear to my heart and one that affects half the entire population!”

Fans praised the actress for her contribution, as one said, “The unreasonable conversation is super necessary. This version of you is the best one yet!”



Another remarked, “Continue this work, the highest aspiration of the human heart is to be of service.”

“Thanks for using this platform to inform others that they deserve to live like you too,” added a third user.