Tom Cruise gets into action mode for upcoming movie ‘Mission Impossible 8’

Tom Cruise in action for Mission Impossible 8 movie

Tom Cruise has recently been seen performing another nail-biting stunt for his forthcoming movie, Mission Impossible 8 on March 25.



In the photos shared via DailyMail.com, the Top Gun star could be seen running through National History Museum in London on Monday night.

Tom was spotted rushing through the doors of the museum and going down the stairs alongside his co-stars Vanessa Kirby and Esaid Morales filming the dramatic scenes in the movie.

Interestingly, Mission Impossible is reportedly be called Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, as it is a direct sequel to Part One that was released in 2023.

For the unversed, Part One didn’t perform well at the box office compared to Tom’s previous movies in the franchise and the main reason was Oppenheimer that was released last year at the same time.

Meanwhile, Tom reportedly used a helipad in Battersea to fly the cast and crew of Mission: Impossible 8 to Surrey's Longcross Studios during the M25 closure to avoid delay.

Last week, a five-mile stretch of the motorway was shut in both directions near Surrey, while a bridge was destroyed and a new gantry installed in an upgrade project.

The outlet reported that Tom’s new movie shoot was taking place near the stretch of road between junctions 10 and 11 that shut on the Friday night and remained closed until Monday.