Diddy's private jet traced to Antigua amid uncertainty over post-raid

Sean Diddy's Gulfstream 5 jet lands in Antigua.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' private jet has been reportedly traced to the Caribbean island of Antigua, coinciding with the execution of search warrants at his residences in Los Angeles and Miami.

Rapper's Gulfstream 5 jet, registered under his LoveAir LLC, has been identified on the ground in Antigua, according to sources cited by TMZ.

It remains unclear whether Diddy himself was aboard the aircraft when it departed from Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles at 9 AM on Monday.

The timing of the jet's departure suggests it was airborne before the raids on the rapper's properties took place.

These raids, conducted by Homeland Security, are part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of sex trafficking.

At present, there is no indication as to his involvement in the events under investigation.

Shortly after arriving in Palm Springs at 7:30 PM, the plane took off again, landing at Van Nuys Airport just half an hour later, around 8 PM.

While the aircraft is currently grounded in Antigua, flight data has yet to confirm its official landing.

During the Los Angeles raid, at least two individuals were seen being placed in handcuffs.

Some reports have suggested that these individuals may be Combs' sons, King and Justin.



