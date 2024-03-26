Eiza González gushes about 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' director

Eiza González talks about Guy Ritchie

Eiza González couldn't stop praising her The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare director Guy Ritchie.



"It's the moment that the wardrobe is perfect and crisp in the perfect place, and just like watching them in the uniforms in the outfits and bags, it's just like it is, you know, those very few movies, that's not true, but there are some movies that you walk in, and it's that moment where you're like this is a movie set," González told Entertainment Weekly in an interview about the attention to detail in Ritchie’s production.

"It feels like moments that you take in, those locations, those sets, especially World War II is like a beautiful sweeping era in time and history, so for me personally it was a great moment."

The 34-year-old continued, "I remember thinking he really develops personality on films, and I never knew if it was the actors, him, or what it was, and when we got the script I mean the role was this small, like, if you saw the script and the lines and he just started saying like, ‘Oh can you sing, oh amazing, let's write a scene in this you can sing and let's do it in German and do you speak Italian, do you speak French.’”

He praised Guy’s improvisation skills, “Babs amazing let's showcase you’ and he just wants to showcase you so that's why like I couldn't stop working with him. I'm just so so grateful to Guy."