Kanye West allows Bianca Censori to be a ‘performer’ with her eccentric attire choices

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is much a 'performer' as her husband: Source

Kanye West allows Bianca Censori to be creative with her bizarre attires.



Addressing recent photo of Bianca in a skimpy bodysuit laying on a bed, Kanye, also known as Ye, musical collaborator Malik Yusef spilled to Page Six, “Ye allows her a platform to be her full self. She knows he has power and she knows she is protected.”

“I think it’s Ye saying, ‘My wife is living in the lap of luxury. I don’t know what you all are doing today, but I hope you’re all just chilling like me. This is my business.’ The room is all bed. It’s a new context on bedroom,” claimed musical collaborator.

Interestingly, another source told the outlet, “People are confusing Bianca’s creativity. She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public.”

“She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is,” shared an insider.

Malik further said, “Ye has got a bunch of men around him with power. So, she can experience her full self without any deleterious effects without being harmed or touched or aggressed by anybody.”

The source also clarified people’s views about Bianca having no power over herself or what she wore, explaining, “Bianca is a senior advisor to Ye and a senior creative and business advisor to the entire team. She interacts with people independently of Ye.”

“Bianca has a lot of influence — she helps control the design, who we’re selling to, who we’re collaborating with. She’s fully in,” mentioned the source of her involvement in Ye’s brand.

The insider further said, “You only see her when he needs to parade her for some sort of fashion moment.”

“Kanye partners with whoever’s hot at the moment. He’s approaching 50, and he’s harder to stay relevant especially with his loony history. The revolving door keeps moving faster and faster,” noted an insider.

The source added, “They have people worldwide watching them. Sometimes the highest form of art is to not say anything.”