Drake Bell reveals song he wrote about sexual abuse at 15

Drake Bell reveals abuse story behind 'In The End'

Drake Bell got candid about how he let out his feelings about the sexual abuse he faced as a child actor.



Bell revealed that writing his 2015 song In the End was how he dealt with the burden of not speaking up.

The 37-year-old Drake & Josh alum posted a TikTok video on Saturday, March 23, where he looked straight into the camera in silence as In the End played in the background.

“Wrote this song when I was 15 about what happened before I said anything to anyone,” he captioned the video.

The lyrics read, “Wake up/ It’s time to get your things together and drive away/ Breathe out, future days will treat you better/ That’s what they say/ Another day gone without a say / But it’s okay if you turn around/ And feel the memories bringin’ you down.”

Bell’s revelation comes after the former Nickelodeon star came forward with a confession of being subject to sexual abuse as a child actor ahead of the Investigation Discovery series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

“The clip reveals that former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell will be sharing publicly, for the first time, the story of the abuse he suffered at the hands of Brian Peck,” Investigation Discovery announced via Instagram.

“His former dialogue coach who was convicted in 2004 for his crimes against Drake and ordered to register as a sex offender.⁠”