Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce went on Bahamas trip for ‘privacy’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce private Bahamas vacation was 'to get away from it all'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seemed to need some time just for themselves.



“They took a romantic getaway to get away from it all,” an insider told Us Weekly, saying the reason Swift and Kelce, both 34, went to the tropical locale on March 18 was to spend quality time together.

The couple tried to stay out of sight during their vacation, visiting a remote island “where there aren’t many people so they can have privacy,” the insider adds.

The popstar and the NFL star were reported to be on holiday in The Bahamas after a weekend in Los Angeles following a pause in Swift’s Eras Tour schedule, as per Us Weekly.

The Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end were captured while on several outings in California, along with an outing to the Bird Street Club in West Hollywood on March 16.

The pair then headed to The Bahamas for a few days to enjoy some fun and share privacy.

The outlet also reported that the couple went on a lunch date in Malibu after returning to California on March 24. They were seen leaving Nobu holding hands.