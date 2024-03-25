Oprah Winfrey casually recalls her epic gift to Stevie Wonder 20 years ago

Oprah Winfrey celebrated her 70th birthday on January 29, 2024

Oprah Winfrey once gifted Stevie wonder a Mercedes Baybach as a thank you for performing on her 50th birthday – which was two decades ago.

The now 70-year-old TV personality took to her official daily updates Instagram page, Oprah Daily, to share a clip of her from last week’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, addressing incorrect rumours that it was a Rolls Royce instead.

The host asked Oprah, “Is it true that you thanked Stevie Wonder for performing Happy birthday at your 50th birthday by giving him a Rolls Royce?”

“I thought it was a Maybach or something. Is that the same thing,” Oprah nonchalantly corrected Jimmy, eliciting a laugh from the audience.

Laughing along with them, he said, No, it’s a different thing but it’s another thing.”

Still in disbelief, Jimmy confirmed once more, “You gave him that car?”

“He said he wanted it,” Oprah said, looking almost confused by everyone’s disbelief as she shrugged her shoulders.

“And he said he wanted it,” she reiterated, to which Kimmel pointed out, “He was probably kidding.”

Oprah continued, “He said he wanted it, and I was like, ‘Are you gonna drive it?’”

She then revealed that the legendary musician even sent her a video of him driving it.