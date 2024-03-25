Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty introduces powder blush for glowing skin

Selena Gomez feels proud to launch Rare Beauty’s new product for glowing skin.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the Only Murders in the Building actress said that her beauty brand combined two favourite products to “create really special powder blush” this week.

“There’s so much I love about both the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter!” she told the outlet.

Gomez said, “I love that our liquid blush is super pigmented and lasts all day and that our highlighters give this amazing sheen that makes your skin look illuminated.”

Calling the new powder blush as “gorgeous sheen,” the singer and actress revealed the new blush is designed to be “mixed, matched and layered”.

She believed that layering is always key to enhance beauty, stating, “Whether I’m on set, going to a red carpet or hanging out with friends, there is really no wrong way to wear it.”

“I gravitate towards cheer for the daytime — it's such an effortless shade and I love how it brightens up my face,” noted the songstress.

Reflecting on brand’s product bursting with positivity, Gomez pointed out, “I'm a strong believer that positivity is contagious, and I love that our product names serve as little #rarereminders, each named after a kind word.”



“I’m very proud that our brand purpose extends to our product names and reflects our company values,” she remarked.

Gomez also shared that her brand donated “1% of sales to the Rare Impact Fund,” which teamed up with mental health organisations.

The actress and singer explained, “Our goal is to spark conversations, offer resources and provide a platform for individuals to share their stories.”

“We want people to know that mental health matters and everyone deserves support and compassion,” she added.