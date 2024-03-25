Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah reveals real face after dissolving fillers

Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah recently revealed that she hadn’t seen her real bone structure in years

Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah recently opened up about dissolving her fillers, revealing that the actress hadn’t seen her "real bone structure in six years."

The 30-year-old actress talked about embracing authenticity and letting go of the fillers she previously implanted on Instagram.

She took to the social media platform on Saturday, March 23 to post natural selfies alongside a heartfelt caption that read: "Hi! I was scared to mention but I recently got my fillers dissolved – after being very emotionally and psychologically wrapped up in what I thought it gave me."

Tallulah wrote alongside a series of snapshots, before confessing, "I hadn’t seen my real bone structure in like 6 years."

On the professional front, Tallulah is known for her work in films such as The Scarlet Letter, Bandits, The Whole Ten Yards, among others.



For the unversed, Tallulah is the daughter of the 61-year-old actress Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, who is known for his work in the popular franchise Die Hard as well as Unbreakable, and Glass among others.