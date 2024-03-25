Strictly's Robin Windsor to have themed funeral in final farewell

Strictly Come Dancing Robin Winsor's funeral announced

Robin Windsor’s funeral is scheduled for this week, on Tuesday, March 26 after the former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer passed away on February 20.

The dancer who died at the age of 44, was found dead in a London hotel room after returning from a trip in South Africa.

Robin’s family recently released a new statement following his death, sharing details about the late dancer’s funeral.

The statement read: “On Tuesday 26th March we will lay our beloved Robin to rest in his home town of Ipswich.

“The funeral will be a private service for invited family, friends and colleagues who were important to Robin in both his personal life and professional career.

“At a future date we welcome the opportunity for an invite only celebration of his life.”

His family added: “As a family we also please ask for there to be no further upsetting speculation.”

According to reports, Robin’s funeral is expected to be attended by Susanna Reid, Kristina Rihanoff, Lisa Riley as well as his professional dance partner Gordana Grandosek.

In addition, the reports further claim that Robin’s funeral will follow a rainbow theme, featuring a “colorful celebration of his life.”