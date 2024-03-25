Lily Collins gives sneak peek into 'Emily in Paris' cast Disneyland visit

Lily Collins enjoyed a fun trip with the cast of her popular Netflix series, Emily in Paris.

Taking to Instagram, the actress gave a little sneak peek into their visit to the magical place Disneyland amid the filming of the series' upcoming fourth season.

In photos shared by Lily, Paul Forman, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold and director Andrew Fleming can be seen beaming with joy.

She wrote, "Sunday fun day at the happiest place on Earth! Missed @charliemcdowell (Lily's husband-filmmaker-screenwriter) big time but we brought him along for the ride. Always with me in spirit…"

It is pertinent to mention here that the Love, Rosie actress delighted her fans with the news that she has started filming the 4th season of her hit show via Instagram at the start of 2024.

While posing with a script, Emily wrote, "Did someone say Saison Quatre?! Finally reunited with my @emilyinparis fam back in Paris and it feels so good. Although, I may need to brush up on my selfie skills for Emily’s sake…"