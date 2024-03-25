Princess Anne's son gives surprising update on King Charles, Kate's health

King Charles's nephew gives major update on royals health

King Charles’ nephew Peter Philips has given fresh updated on the monarch and Princess Kate's health amid speculations about their cancer diagnosis and recovery process.



Princess Anne's son claimed the King was "frustrated" at the time of his recovery after his shock cancer diagnosis in February.

Speaking of his uncle’s recovery in an interview with Sky News Australia, Philips said King Charles in "good spirits", but recovery taking "longer than he would want it to".

Phillips, who was on a visit to Australia to represent the International Foundation for Arts and Culture, said: "I think ultimately he’s hugely frustrated."



"He’s frustrated that he can’t get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do."

The Princess of Royal's son continued: "But he is very pragmatic, he understands that there’s a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself."

He went on: "But at the same time he is always pushing his staff and everybody – his doctors and nurses – to be able to say ‘actually can I do this, can I do that?'"

Meanwhile, Philip also spoke of the Princess of Wales, saying: "She’s remarkable in herself - without a question, she and William make a fantastic team together."



Phillips, who is the son of Princess Anne, said: “For her and for the King, the outpouring of support for both of them and the well wishes for both of them to recover quickly has been hugely heartening.



The new revelation about King Charles's reaction to cancer discovery comes amid reports that "Charles’ cancer is worse than they’re making it out to be," claiming he has only few years to live.



On the other hand, King Charles is making public appearance and and performing some of his crucial duties as king to squash conspiracy theories and speculations about his death.