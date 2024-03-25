Drake pauses Florida concert after fans ‘disrespect’ Lil Wayne

Drake is not going to put up with disrespect for his “brother” Lil Wayne during the former’s ongoing It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?
During a recent show in Sunrise, Florida, Drake bought out legendary rapper Lil Wayne as a surprise guest. However, he was not pleased with the audience’s underwhelming reaction.
In a video circulating X (previously Twitter), the Passionfruit hitmaker stopped the show and ran through the crowd to rectify the situation.
“Hold on, hold on, because these are my favourite moments in life right now,” he said, attempting to hype up the audience.
“From the top of the mountain emerged the m*****f***ing greatest rapper of all time. Florida, if y’all don’t make some f***ing noise for my brother, Lil Wayne, in here tonight,” he exclaimed, eliciting a roaring cheer from the crowd.
Satisfied with the crowd’s noise – befitting an idol such as Lil Wayne – the dynamic duo them continued to deliver an electrifying performance.
The show marked Lil Wayne’s first of six nights on the tour, alongside Champagne Papi and J. Cole.
‘Ghostbusters’ 2016 all-female version starred Ernie Hudson in minor cameo role
HBO's Euphoria Season 3 has reported been cancelled, fans disappointed
Kate Middleton confronts cancer diagnosis, echoes Dame Deborah James's courage
Tyla's 'Water' remix music video surpasses 4.5M views since debut
Bradley Cooper girlfriend Gigi Hadid share tender moment after Broadway show in NYC
Bachelor Nation Alums Chris Conran and Alana Milne met in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’