Bianca Censori sends stern message to Kim Kardashian with 'step-mum mode'

Bianca Censori sent a stern message to Kim Kardashian with her 'appropriate step-mom mode' during a dinner date with North West.

The Australian beauty was recently spotted with her husband Kanye West and his 10-year-old daughter, whom he shares with the Skims founder.

The trio were captured arriving for an intimate dinner at the celebs' favourite eatery Nobu in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday night.

Interestingly, Bianca, who often made it to the headlines due to her racy outfit choices, covered herself with an oversized thick fur coat paired with black leggings.

Speaking of the Architectural designer's appearance, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that she "provides much more of a family vibe."

The expert detailed, "In her suddenly discreet fur coat Bianca seems fully aware of a more appropriate step-mum mode here, covering up to walk with North, providing signals of affection and closeness to the young girl who seems to be very close to her in terms of admiration and friendship."



Notably, it was previously reported by Daily Mail that the reality TV star "instructed" her former love interest "to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids."

For the unversed, Kim was married to Kanye for ten years. However, the two parted ways in 2021.

The former couple co-parents their four kids, North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Soon after their high-profile divorce, Kanye reportedly tied the knot with the Australian beauty in 2022.