Euphoria season 3 cancelled?

Euphoria Season 2 leaves lasting impression, continues to resonate years later.

Plans for the highly anticipated third season of Sam Levinson’s hit series Euphoria have been abruptly scrapped, according to recent reports.

Despite initial intentions to commence filming this summer, production plans have fallen through, leading to the cancellation of the entire season.

The cast received the news on Friday, freeing up their schedules for other projects.

The challenge of aligning the busy schedules of the show's talented cast, which includes Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Colman Domingo, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, and Austin Abrams, proved insurmountable.

Many of these actors have transitioned into successful movie careers, posing logistical hurdles for a potential reunion for the third, and reportedly final, season.



Reports of Euphoria Season 3's cancellation surfaced initially on social media platforms, with speculation originating from the Instagram page and spreading to Reddit.

However there is no official confirmation from HBO and other stars.

Previous rumors were clarified by HBO spokesperson labeling whispers of Euphoria 3's cancellation as "100% false."

