Travis Scott shares sizzling snapshot of Tyla after 'Water'

Travis Scott ignites Instagram with 'Fire' image of Tyla, following rave reviews for 'Water.'

Travis Scott took to his Instagram Story to share a sultry screenshot from Grammy winner Tyla's latest track, Art, off her debut studio album.

The founder of AstroWorld captioned his post on Saturday with high praise, declaring, "Nah this too [fire emoji]." The collaboration follows their recent work together.

Scott cropped Tyla's head out of the original cover art, originally photographed by Jeremy Soma last November.

Last Monday, she released the music video for the Water remix, directed by Nabil Elderkin, featuring a guest rap from Scott.

The video portrays her and the 10-time Grammy nominee engaging in "seductive" interactions while separated by large panes of glass.



The music video for the remix has garnered significant attention since its debut last Monday, accumulating 4.5 million views.

Originally a breakout hit for Tyla last summer, the Afrobeats song climbed to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The remix featuring Travis Scott was released on November 17. However, Scott faces legal challenges as he prepares for his first wrongful death civil trial in May.

This trial is linked to the Astroworld Festival tragedy of 2021, during which 10 individuals, aged 9 to 27, died of 'compression asphyxia' in a crowd crush.

Scott has already settled lawsuits with the families of three of the victims.