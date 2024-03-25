Sylvester Stallone explains why he could never play Terminator

Sylvester Stallone on why he would never play Terminator

Sylvester Stallone has recently explained why he could never play Terminator, which made Arnold Schwarzenegger an icon in the 80s.



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone recalled he was never able to play certain important roles because of his slurred speech and one of them included Terminator.

“I don’t look like any comic-book character. Like I could have never played The Terminator,” said the Guardians star.

Stallone told the outlet, “No one would make a robot with a crooked mouth and voice that sounds like a pallbearer. It just doesn’t work.”

Nevertheless, Schwarzenegger landed the lead in the Terminator as his distinct Austrian accent became an asset for him in the movie.

Stallone also revealed he was mocked by movie directors earlier in his acting career and even during auditions for commercials.

However, the Rambo star worked day and night and finally he got his big break with First Blood’s success, making him one of the biggest stars in the industry.

Meanwhile, Stallone almost missed becoming Superman as the director Richard Donner didn’t see as the right choice for 1978’s Superman movie.