Gwyneth Paltrow confesses she cares less of what people think after turning 50

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she does not care what anybody thinks of her

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently confessed she cares less of what people have to say about her after turning 50.

In a new interview with Sunday Times, the Iron Man star said, “I don't care, I've turned 50, I don't care what anybody thinks.”

Paltrow revealed she focused on eating well, balancing her gut health and looking out what went into her mouth.

However, there are times when she just wanted to curl up on the sofa ordered take-out and binge-watched reality TV.

“I love on a Sunday to not do anything, watch rubbish TV and not make dinner and order in food. I really need one slovenly day,” stated the Great Expectations actress.

Addressing reality TV, Paltrow shared she found out about reality show during the pandemic, mentioning her favourites which included Love Is Blind and Love On The Spectrum.

“It's 'a slippery slope,” said the actress about watching reality TV genre.

Earlier in November 2023, Paltrow spilled the tea on various wellness rituals as she played a game of “Slay or Nay” on social media.

The actress claimed “lemon water, cold plunging and sounds baths” to be a “slay”, as she revealed she “finds them to be really healing”.

Paltrow also pointed out that she’s fond of medicinal mushrooms, explaining, “I think that psychedelics are going to absolutely be — and currently are — the next most interesting area in addressing mental health.”

“There's incredible research coming out about these modalities,” she added.