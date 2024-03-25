Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ditches risqué fashion sense for latest outing

Bianca Censori dresses up with Kanye West in dinner outing

Bianca Censori dressed up more covered than usual for her recent outing Saturday night.



The model, who has been in constant headlines for her revealing outfits, rocked a fur coat while heading out to dinner with her husband, Kanye West, and the rapper's daughter North whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Censori fashioned an oversized thick beige coat, which she styled with black leggings and pointed high heels for dinner at Nobu in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She did her hairdo in a slicked back low bun.

Censori, a 29-year-old Yeezy architect, was seen hand-in-hand with North, who was seen beaming broad all the time. The 10-year-old wore a Raiders jersey.

She fashioned the casual look with black pants and shoes.

The rapper, 46, stunned in his traditional all-black look with a hoodie, pants, boots, Nike gloves and sunglasses.

Censori’s rarely-descent look comes after rumours of the rapper's ex, Kardashian, 43, criticising the model’s dressing sense.

A source said, “Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids. She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that,” as per Daily Mail.