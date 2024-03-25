David Beckham recalls special moment he decided Victoria was the ‘one’

David Beckham shares when he decided to marry Victoria Beckham

David Beckham has recently reflected on special moment he decided he wanted to marry Victoria Beckham.



During an appearance on SiriusXM's This Life of Mine with James Corden, the former football star revealed that after watching her Spice Girls song, he realised Victoria was the one he would like to tie the knot with.

“It was while watching the Say You'll Be There music video, featuring Victoria in a black catsuit I told my roommate, ‘I’m gonna marry that one in the short black dress’,” said the 48-year-old.

David mentioned that the qualities in Victoria had made their bond “unbreakable”.

“I really just fancied her. I did. I just fancied her. I didn't know what she was like as a person. I just actually fancied her like most people did at that time,” continued the retired athlete.

David remarked. “I didn't know who I was marrying [or] who I was going to be with for the rest of my life.”

The former football star expressed his admiration for strength and dedication as a partner and mother.

“I didn't realise what a strong woman she was, and that is what really attracted me to her more than anything,” he noted.

David explained, “I like the fact that she looks after me sometimes, most of the time, and you know, we've created this life with four amazing children, which are the most important things in our life, so that's why I chose Victoria.”

“I like a strong woman, and I like the fact that she works hard. I like the fact that she's a great mum,” he added.