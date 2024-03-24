Jelly Roll invites fans to ‘make history’ with him at the CMT Music Awards

Jelly Roll is hyping up fans for the upcoming CMT Music Awards.

After bagging three awards at the fan-voted awards show for country music videos and television performances last year, the country star, 39, is up for another three awards this year.

Taking to his Instagram, he shared a video clip of himself announcing the news, captioning the post, “Can we make history again this year y’all? Thank you to CMT & all of you that voted! What a wild year it’s been.”

In the clip, he began, “Do y’all remember the CMT Awards last year?” he said as the video cut to a clip of him being announced the winner last year. “I’ll never forget it, baby!” he exclaimed.

“I don’t know if y’all remember all the details from it but let me just give you the highlights. We went three for three. We won all three awards,” he reminisced, adding, “We introduced the world to Need A Favour that night.

He was referring to the lead single from his 2023 album, Whitsitt Chapel.

“We are back up for three awards again baby!” Jelly Roll announced.

Born Jason Bradley DeFord, Jelly Roll is set to take the stage again this year at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 7, alongside Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban, and more.