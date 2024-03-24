Kym Marsh reunites with ex husband Jamie Lomas for special cause

Kym Marsh reunites with ex husband Jamie Lomas on daughter's birthday

Kym Marsh recently reunited with former husband Jamie Lomas to mark their daughter, Polly's thirteenth birthday.

The Coronation Street star took to her Instagram Stories to wish her daughter a "happy birthday."

She shared a group photo of their extended family, including her ex Jamie, having a great family time together.

Kym previously claimed that she shares a "very good relationship" with Jamie.

Speaking to The Mirror, the Strictly Come Dancing alum admitted: "We have a very good relationship, Jamie and I. Polly has a good relationship with her dad..."

"We have nothing bad to say about each other."

For the unversed, Kym married Jamie back in 2012, however the two decided to part ways two years later.



On account of her daughter’s birthday, the English actress also posted a series of pictures celebrating Polly.

Fans were quick to react to the celebrity’s recent update, leaving heartfelt notes under Kym’s post.

One fan commented: "She’s another credit to you Marshy! Happy Birthday Polly, hope you have a magical birthday xxxx."

Strictly’s Graziano Di Prima chimed in, adding: “happy birthday."