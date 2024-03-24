King Charles takes major step to declare public support for Princess Kate

King Charles will voice his public support for his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ Kate Middleton in his forthcoming address.

According to the Mirror, a special Easter message of hope from the 75-year-old monarch will be broadcasted on Maundy Thursday at Worcester Cathedral.

His wife, Queen Camilla will lead The Firm at the service, distributing the Royal Maundy gifts on behalf of the King.

A royal source told the outlet: "The King has been keeping in touch with the Princess of Wales from the moment she was admitted to hospital in January and throughout her current cancer treatment.



"He is utterly determined to put on a show of unity for his family and reassure the public and wider world that the monarchy is stable, despite the current tumultuous period it is experiencing. The King is very much hoping he will be able to make the Easter church service but will of make a final decision on the day."

The Princess of Wales came forward with her cancer diagnosis on Friday via a video message televised on BBC.

The King and Queen are hoping to attend the Easter Day church service in Windsor later this month; however, a palace source told the Telegraph that his attendance hinges on his health on the day.

Meanwhile, Kate and Prince William will not attend the upcoming Sunday service; in fact, they have already flied out to Anmer Hall, Norfolk, with their kids to spend Easter holidays.