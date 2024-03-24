‘Envious’ Britney Spears finding it hard to be happy for pal Lindsay Lohan

Britney Spears may have been pals with Lindsay Lohan, but cannot help be jealous of the positive attention Lohan is getting.

According to a source cited by In Touch Weekly, the Gimme More singer, 42, not happy to see the resurgence of The Parent Trap alum, 37, despite having no ill will against her.

“Britney is extremely jealous of all the positive attention Lindsay is getting lately,” the insider told the outlet.

“It’s not that she has anything against Lindsay. Britney has just always related to her and felt like they were in a similar boat,” the source continued. “So, to see her suddenly be back in the good graces of everyone in Hollywood while Britney is struggling to get any real respect is a hard pill to swallow.”

Spears recently divorced her husband Sam Asghari after a year of marriage. Meanwhile, Lohan is married to Badar Shammas, with whom she welcomed her first child.

“Seeing Lindsay with this happy marriage and a new baby is very triggering for Britney,” the insider said. “She’s been crying a lot about how unfair it is that her life is still stuck in a rut.”

The sourced explained that Spears is “angry at a lot of people and feels like her life has passed her by. She wants to be happy for Lindsay, but she’s just seething with envy right now.”

Spears and Lohan both had a troubled past living in the limelight. However, it appears that Lohan is seemingly better than the Grammy-winning musician.