Prince William torn between Kate Middleton's healthcare needs and duty to throne

Prince William is said to be having a hard time coming to terms with wife Kate Middleton’s health condition while keeping his eyes on the throne.

A source told Page Six that the Prince of Wales is “being tested to the extreme” as both his father King Charles and wife have been diagnosed with cancer.

Though he is “doing his best,” they noted that William is “under incredible stress” due to an added responsibility of looking after their kids.

They explained: "[William] is a heartbeat away from the throne and he has his beastly brother and all of this publicity floating around."

"The Prince of Wales is once again being tested to the extreme, which is something we all encounter at some point in our fragile lives.”

"I have no doubt this he will rise to the challenge, and every engagement he goes on, he will have a smile on his face and be thoroughly dedicated to the causes or concerns of those he meets,” the insider continued.

"And he will do all of this, for months on end, with a weight on his shoulders that would send many crying to their bed in desperation.

Prince William has both the compassion of his mother, but also the steely determination of the late Queen Elizabeth II. This will serve him well.

"For everybody that was speculating, shame on them, no one stopped to think that William was actually more concerned with looking after his wife and children," the royal source added.